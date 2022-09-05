DSPA: EV charging and parking combined is cheaper than in HK

The combined cost of parking and charging for electric vehicles (EVs) is cheaper in Macau than in Hong Kong, Ip Kuong Lam, acting director of the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA), told Lei Leong Wong in a reply to the lawmaker’s written enquiry.

While comparing the cost-

per-kilometer between EVs and gasoline-powered vehicles, EVs are cheaper than their gasoline counterparts regardless of whether they are charged on public or private chargers.

Ip added that the tariff scheme in Macau offers drivers options of time slots and output power. Drivers are recommended to use slow chargers during off-peak hours, he suggested.

Paid charging only commenced July 28 this year. Tariffs vary between types of charger and time slots. Fast charging services are priced between MOP1.42/kWh and MOP4.4kWh, while general services are priced between MOP0.817/kWh and MOP1.552/kWh.

Some drivers are complaining about the high prices of charging services and say it would not encourage EV use in Macau.

Another factor that discourages uptake of EVs is charging time. A local car dealer has pointed out that refilling a car’s gas tank takes five to 10 minutes, but recharging an EV normally takes at least 50 minutes even on a fast charging station.

Meanwhile, lawmaker from the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, Lam Lon Wai, on the verge of the tariff scheme being enacted, commentated that the timing for the enactment was well because the city was put into confusion from June 18 to end of July. Most business activities were halted for about 10 days in July to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. Citing the situation, Lam said many were financially impacted and could face challenges in paying for electricity for their cars.

To recharge their cars, EV owners or drivers must first top up their wallet with the electricity provider Companhia de Electricidade de Macau – CEM, S.A. (CEM) to the value of at least MOP30. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to activate the charging process.

It is unclear why the eight most commonly used mobile payment platforms, let alone credit and debit cards, are not the first choice.

used EV batteries sent overseas for processing

Meanwhile, in response to an earlier enquiry by the Times, the DSPA emphasized that it has due process to follow during the handling of used EV batteries. The bureau first pointed out that in common scenarios, EV manufacturers will handle batteries used in their cars.

In the rare case that certain manufacturers do not recycle their own batteries, the DSPA highlighted that its battery and gadget recycling scheme handles car batteries as well. It noted that when the batteries to be recycled reach a weight of 50 kg, at-door collection services can be provided.

Third-party service providers will pre-process collected car batteries. These batteries will then be transferred to other places for further processing pursuant to the Basel Convention.

However, various news reports have revealed that used batteries and gadgets were sent to developing countries and were merely disposed, without even a minimal hazard elimination process.

In the meantime, the DSPA has not disclosed the extent to which pollutant emissions were offset by the increasing number of EVs.