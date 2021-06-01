DSPA head confident in eliminating older bikes as new standards arrive

Tam Vai Man, director of the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA), believes that some of the older or more poorly maintained motorbikes may not pass the new standards governing exhaust, which will come into effect on July 1. Similar to most environmental protection standards, the new exhaust standards will be tighter than the current ones.

Tam was speaking on the sidelines of the Green Hotel Award event organized by the bureau.

When questioned whether the authority has plans to tighten the standards governing the exhaust of other types of vehicles, Tam revealed that the bureau reviews the amount of exhaust and the condition of running vehicles each year. By this, it is understood that he means the DSPA will examine whether the standards need to be tightened.

He added that the tightened standards on motorbike exhaust apply to the carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon emissions.

The bureau head also suggested residents consider purchasing electric vehicles, “as electric vehicles have zero emissions.”

However, questions have been raised on whether electric vehicles are actually eco-friendlier, or whether they are transferring the source of pollution to power plants that use unclean means to generate power.

The bureau head did not respond to whether the bureau has conducted or commissioned any studies to confirm the offset of pollution by changing to electric vehicles.

Nonetheless, Tam said that Macau uses natural gas to generate electricity. Meanwhile, it also purchases power from mainland China, which mostly replies on nuclear power, although solar, wind and water power sources are also used.

With that said, he believes the electricity used in Macau is relatively clean.

On another topic, the quantity of non-metal substances found in Macau waters has crossed the redline in the past ten years. The bureau director disclosed that 47 of 186 sewage pipe outlets citywide have been releasing dirty water directly into the sea.

The diversion facility in the underground pipe network, according to Tam, most of the time has been full, obstructing the water being diverted to the Sewage Treatment Plant. However, he did not explain why the capacity problem was not fixed.

He also blamed residents for disposing of waste water at inappropriate places or in an inappropriate manner.

In previous years, cholera has been detected in one of the two beaches in Coloane.