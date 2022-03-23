DSPA receives first batch of 27 obsolete motorbikes

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) received yesterday the first batch of motorbikes considered obsolete as part of the plan to replace old motorbikes, namely two-stroke engine mopeds, with electric-powered ones.

The first batch of 27 motorbikes was received yesterday of around 170 applications received, so far, by the DSPA.

The plan, which runs from March 1 until December 31 this year, aims to target between 2,550 and 7,650 motorcycles first registered on or before June 30, 2009, regardless of the engine type (two- or four-stroke).

According to the DSPA, the bureau is expediting the processing of the applications received as well as the approval process, noting that the aforementioned 27 cases are part of them.

The bureau reminds citizens that, according to the procedures after the delivery of the old vehicle, the owners have to request the licensing of the new vehicles within 165 days of the reception of the notification of the financial support.

This notification should occur within 60 days from the confirmation of the vehicle withdrawal procedure.

The government’s financial support for the plan is allocating a subsidy of 3,500 patacas per vehicle to which are added other tax exemptions that amount to a total benefit of up to 8,800 patacas. RM