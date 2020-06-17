DSSOPT receives 10 bids for Guia pedestrian tunnel

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) received a total of ten bids in the public tender for the design and construction of the Guia Hill pedestrian tunnel.

The local government is expecting to commence the design of a pedestrian tunnel passing through Guia Hill in the fourth quarter of this year. The maximum anticipated time for the design and construction period is 800 working days.

The tunnel will pass through Guia Hill, connecting ZAPE and Avenida de Horta e Costa. One side will end at the gas station next to Avenida Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues, while the other side will end at Flora Garden. Once the tunnel is built, the distance between the two places will be shortened to approximately 400 meters, from the current 1,100 meters.

The contractor will build a pedestrian tunnel, footbridge, and elevators, as well as other facilities.

DSSOPT will select a contractor based on their proposal. The proposed length of construction period, work plan, previous experience of the contractor, and the bidding price represent 20%, 30%, 10% and 40% of the criteria, respectively, during the evaluation process.

Previously, lawmaker Leong Sun Iok had proposed that the local government decorate the Guia Hill pedestrian tunnel with Macau historical cultural elements. Earlier this year, the local government announced plans to excavate a tunnel through Guia Hill for the exclusive use of pedestrians.