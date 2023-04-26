Durian delivery marks milestone for China-Laos-Thailand railway

A cross-border cold-chain freight train arrived in Guangzhou, Guangdong province early this week, completing its first heavy-laden return trip via the China-Laos-Thailand railway. The train’s arrival in Guangzhou highlights the deepening cooperation between China’s Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the China Media Group reported. Transporting 414 tons of Thai durians, the freight train departed from Thailand and carried out a series of tasks including customs declarations, transfer from meter-gauge to standard-gauge rail and international settlement in Vientiane, Laos before the fragrant cargo made its way to Guangzhou.

