E-medical vouchers to put into use from May 1 

The MOP600 electronic medical voucher will be available for use from May 1. The validity period of each voucher will last until April 30th, 2023 for a period of 2 years. As approved by the Executive Council, the medical vouchers will continue to be issued electronically. It is estimated that the total subsidy of medical vouchers for 2021 will be around MOP428 million.

Private car replacement quotas for HZMB starts today

The online application period for the quotas allocated for private cars in Macau traveling to and from Hong Kong and Macau via the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge in 2021 has concluded. A total of 232 applicants had their applications rejected as they had failed to complete the application before the deadline. The Transport Bureau (DSAT) commenced the quota replacement works today April 13. Applicants on the waiting list will receive confirmation from DSAT. They should apply for the quota online by 6 p.m. June 3.

Building Maintenance Fund approves 200 applications in Q1

In the first quarter of 2021, the Building Maintenance Fund has approved 198 applications, comprising about MOP12 million in public funds. Compared to the same period last year, the Fund has approved 3.2 times more this year. The Housing Bureau (IH) interprets this as constituting a general improvement in concerns over building repair and management. Three applications were not approved by the fund, on the grounds of self-revocation or being outside the applicable coverage of the subsidy.