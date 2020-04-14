E-voucher collection period starts today

The collection period for the first round of the e-voucher scheme starts today. Registered residents are reminded to collect their Macau Pass cards with the loaded funds in accordance with the time, date and location they have registered with the authority. The collection period will end on April 30.

In order to collect their cards, registered residents must present their own ID card at the location that they have chosen to collect their e-voucher. The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) will send a text message to remind them the day before.

Registered residents can also check their registered collection details on the AMCM’s website.

If collection is conducted on behalf of a registrant, a signed authorization letter, which can be downloaded from AMCM’s website, must be submitted at the collection point along with the ID cards of both the registrant and the collector.

Parents collecting for their children must submit a signed relation declaration, which can also be downloaded from AMCM’s website, upon collection as well as their ID cards and their children’s ID cards.

Registered residents are reminded that the same e-voucher card will be used for the second round of the scheme, which will be launched in August, so they should keep their cards. AL