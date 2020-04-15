E-voucher pick-up date extended until July 17

The local government has decided to extend the pick-up date for the e-vouchers until July 17, according to a statement released yesterday by the Macao Economic Bureau (DSE).

Originally, the collection period for the first round of the e-voucher scheme ended on April 30. With the newest extension, registered local residents are given two and half more months to collect their e-vouchers.

The decision to extend the deadline is an acknowledgment of the rapid changes resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Some registered residents may not be able to collect their e-vouchers before the former April 30 deadline.

The extension does not affect the expiry date, meaning that the e-voucher from the first round will remain valid only between May 1 and July 31.

Before April 30, residents can visit their selected locations at the appointment time to pick up their voucher. Those who do not to pick up their voucher from their selected locations before April 30 can visit one of four governmental offices during business hours to claim the voucher before July 17.

The four locations are the DSE office on the 7th floor of Banco Luso Internacional on Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo, the DSE service counter in the Government Service Building at Areia Preta, the monetary authority’s service center on Avenida de Sidónio Pais, Edificio Tong Hei Koc, No. 1A, Macau, and the Government Service Center of the islands.

During a visit to Areia Preta e-voucher distribution site, DSE director Tai Kin Ip told local media that an hourly average handout of 100 e-vouchers is expected. Within the first hour, over 90% of registered appointment at the Areia Preta site were completed.

From yesterday to this Friday, approximately 30,000 people are expected to collect the e-voucher, according to government estimates. A projected 80,000 people will collect their e-voucher this weekend.

According to the economic head, since mid-February, 2,400 shops requested to install the Macau Pass terminal for the first time, over 800 of which were street market vendors. The terminal is required for consumers to redeem their credit at establishments.

Last week, the local government announced the second round of e-vouchers, with a value of 5,000 patacas per resident. Tai said that the details concerning the next round will be announced later.

The e-voucher is applicable for both goods and services and is intended to help local businesses maintain normal operations and restart the city’s sluggish economy.