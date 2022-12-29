Ecological environment in GBA has ‘steadily improved’

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) released a series of reports Tuesday stating the ecological environment in the three urban clusters of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Yangtze River Delta and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has steadily improved. Atmospheric and water quality has improved significantly, resource and energy efficiency has increased, while pollutant emissions have dropped. The reports also show that the total amount of freshwater in China’s lakes and reservoirs has increased significantly.

Fast channels to SARs resume operations

Fast channels at ports adjacent to Hong Kong and Macau will return normal operations, as China optimizes immigration administration policies and measures from Jan. 8, in compliance with the country’s downgraded Covid-19 response. The National Immigration Administration issued a notice Tuesday, saying the optimized policies and measures include the resumption of accepting and approving Chinese citizens’ applications for ordinary passports for the purposes of tourism and visiting friends abroad, starting from Jan. 8. The notice also listed several facilitation measures that will continue to be implemented, including green passages at airports for key cargo flights, fast channels at land ports, and immigration inspection stations for vehicles carrying key supplies.