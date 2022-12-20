Economic bureau’s ‘Enjoy Taipa’ activities see 80 more businesses participating

The Enjoy Taipa business initiatives that aim at boosting retail and consumption hosted by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) has seen 80 additional participating businesses compared with the time when the event was first launched. These businesses operate catering, food retail and souvenir sales, among other operations. The DSEDT said that its digital survey had discovered that 80% of respondents had extended their visitation time and expanded their spending with the 80 businesses added to the atlas. The DSEDT has also enticed local businesses to take part in the updated light festival, mainly organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office.

AliCloud downtime obstructed operations of several local sites, apps

The AliCloud malfunction that took place on Sunday at the company’s server station in Hong Kong has left several local websites unreachable and several apps unusable, according to an announcement by the Judiciary Police (PJ). A wide range of companies were affected by the downtime, such as the Monetary Authority of Macao, Galaxy Macau, Macau Lotus TV, the Macau Cement Plant, as well as food delivery app Aomi and MFood. Macao Daily News’s mobile app was also affected, according to the police. The police did not disclose if external attacks were behind the system failure.