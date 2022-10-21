Economic chief: Macau to further national ties to seek synergies

Speaking at a business event, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong emphasized that Macau will intensify collaboration with mainland counterparts in search of “multiplications of opportunities.”

The 27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) commenced yesterday morning. The Zhejiang-Macao-Portuguese Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Co-operation and Exchange Conference subsequently commenced the same day as part of the MIF. It was at this event that Lei gave a speech.

Zhejiang Province is the partner province of this year’s MIF, according to Lei. The first MIF took place in 1996 and has since been a government-led commercial fair that aims to promote Macau in business.

Lei pledged that the local government would participate in national-level initiatives by strengthening collaboration with sibling provinces and municipalities, as well as lusophone countries in the development of Hengqin, the Pearl River Delta and the Changjiang River Delta. Doing so will generate multiplicative effects, facilitate connections and communications into and out of the country, and allow the country to promote its policy of “dual circulations.”

“Dual circulations” was a policy adopted by Beijing during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The policy is intended to lead economic growth through emphasizing domestic consumption and reducing overreliance on international trade, while still maintaining international relations and interactions.

Lei foreshadowed that several agreements will be signed between Macau and Zhejiang during the MIF to foster greater cooperation in the areas of the establishment of the China-Lusophone platform, regional and industrial collaborations, among others.

In addition to tourism and trade, Macau will also assist with translations, finance, conventions and exhibitions, and legal services in the province’s cooperation with lusophone countries, according to the Secretary.