Economic diversification | Melco contributes to the sustainable development of local enterprises

Melco Resorts & Entertainment sees supporting local Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as an integral part of its business strategy. Their approach aims to identify and implement opportunities to enhance the sustainable economic prosperity of local suppliers and SMEs – including through establishing long-term partnerships to help enhance SME competitiveness. The company also aims to contribute to the sustainable prosperity and development of the business community in the Greater Bay Area. At present, of the 90% of Melco’s procurement with local companies and distributors in Macau, nearly 50% comes from micro and small enterprises.

SME roadshows generate opportunities

Since January 2021, Melco’s innovative Heart of House (employee area) roadshow series has generated a total of nearly MOP 6.5 million revenue for local SMEs and NGOs. By offering additional revenue generating opportunities to sell and market directly to colleagues of City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau, the roadshow series has benefited nearly 100 local SMEs and NGOs at almost 75 sessions to date this year. Its most recent Mid-Autumn Heart of House roadshow series offering electronics, foods and beverages, clothing and accessories, household items and groceries has successfully generated nearly MOP 2.8 million for 26 local SMEs and NGOs.

SME participant of this latest roadshow, Ms. Do Chong of Sania Iran Products Shop, said, “This is the second time we’ve taken part in Melco’s Heart of House roadshows. As a member of the local micro SME community, we are thankful for this opportunity made available by Melco to outreach directly to colleagues – enabling us to market, showcase and sell our products. We thank Melco for supporting us retailers and local creators through these extremely trying times as we look forward to joining more roadshows soon.” Fellow SME participant, Ms. Vivian Ng of AVI Trading Limited, added, “The roadshow has been hugely valuable for us SMEs, greatly increasing our own business revenue by 25% for the month of September.”

Mentoring youth entrepreneurs

Focused on its ongoing social responsibility to support local micro-enterprises, Melco’s management team has offered mentorship and skills to local youth entrepreneurs through its Adopt a Micro-Enterprise program. Organized in collaboration with Junior Chamber International (JCI) Macao, China, Macao Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre (MYEIC) and Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM), the program’s objective is to cultivate local youth entrepreneurs through leveraging expertise from Melco as well as the multi-disciplinary skills of its colleagues.

Representatives from six nominated micro-enterprises and members of MYEIC were recently invited to a City of Dreams experience tour of Melco’s Heart of House employee area. Participants were met by Melco colleagues possessing diverse skills from its various business units including Warehouse, Wardrobe, Guest Experience and Events & Promotion to gain in-depth understanding of the integrated resort’s core operations. In addition, a procurement technique sharing workshop was hosted by the company’s Supply Chain team, highlighting tips for successful business pitching.

Ms. San Choi, Deputy Director of MYEIC, said, “Exchanges with Melco’s various departments and their colleagues made available through the Adopt a Micro-Enterprise program has helped strengthen MYEIC members’ marketing and administrative management skills. The experience tour and procurement workshop also contributed towards members’ improved understanding of procurement procedures and quality control protocols, adding value to their business acumen and competitiveness.”

Youth business knowledge enhancement

To enhance understanding and awareness of business knowledge among students, as well as to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the University of Macau, the Faculty of Business Administration of the University of Macau and Melco are jointly organizing the first ever 2021 Guangdong Hong Kong Macau Greater Bay Area Integrated Resort Sustainable Business Case Study Competition – “Start Young” Hospitality Management Professional Challenge. Explored through field visits focused on sustainable development at integrated resorts, the competition aims to help students better understand on-the-ground business operations and sustainable optimization solutions.

Ms. Akiko Takahashi, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “In our commitment to providing opportunities for the community’s youth, and to empower young people through education, we are thrilled to be collaborating with the Faculty of Business Administration of the University of Macau on this project as one of the biggest business case competitions in Macau. We are confident that the collaboration will help students from Macau and the rest of the Greater Bay Area understand the value of sustainability and obtain real life business examples on how sustainable development is being achieved, whilst inculcating creativity and innovation by encouraging students to push boundaries and think outside of the box.”