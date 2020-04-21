Economic goals need not come at environment’s expense

In his first policy address, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng pledged to leave a clean Macau for the next generation, even as his administration works to revive the sluggish economy. Despite admitting economic development will generate more carbon dioxide emissions, the Chief Executive thinks the two objectives do not necessarily come at each other’s expense.

Asked by the Times about his views on striking a balance between the two areas, Ho said that the overall environmental condition of the city “is not that bad,” citing data from the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA).

“The DSPA has been monitoring the city’s air quality. The data is accessible on its website,” said the Chief Executive. “[The city’s condition] is not much worse than other places.”

Macau’s top official then restated his pledge to expand investment in environmental protection, highlighting the problems with greenery in Macau, including “poorly planted trees,” which has “jeopardized our work in environmental protection.”

According to Ho, further work will be done to improve the city’s livelihood. “That’s why we’re working on the coastal greenery area [in NAPE], which will provide better sidewalks,” he elaborated. “In addition, the sewage problems in Areia Preta are also affecting residents’ health and the environment.”

Both the tree planting and sewage issues are part of the new government’s plans. Meanwhile, Ho said his administration is also working to refine leisure facilities and green areas in Coloane. AL