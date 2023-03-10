Economy recovering to over 60% of pre-pandemic era: Pansy Ho

As at Chinese New Year, Macau’s economy has recovered to 60–70% of the pre-pandemic era, said Pansy Ho, CPPCC member, vice president of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and managing director of MGM Grand Paradise, in an interview with Hong Kong media during the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

She mentioned that the reason for the remarkable recovery is the resumption of border-crossings under the similar prevention and control mechanisms for Covid-19 in Macau and the mainland. However, Macau is still facing challenges in fully recovering to pre-pandemic levels, because mainland tourists have many choices for destinations.

According to Ho, the new gaming licenses were successfully awarded last year (2022), though the pandemic had an effect. She remarked that the six awarded casino operators will continue to bolster the diverse development of non-gaming elements and make Macau into a more attractive tourism and leisure center, with significant funds expected in the coming 10 years. She also expected more interaction and cooperation between the Macau and Hong Kong SARs to give full play to their respective advantages and boost “multi-destination travel” to attract overseas visitors to travel along cities in the Greater Bay Area. Staff Reporter