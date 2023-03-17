Edmund Ho: Quality development does not always equal advanced technology

At a seminar hosted by Beijing’s representative in Macau yesterday, former Chief Executive Edmund Ho highlighted the unnecessary conflation of quality development and advanced technology.

Ho, vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), reminded the audience at the Sharing Seminar of the Spirits of the Two Sessions – hosted by the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao SAR – that differentiating between quality development – a goal set by Beijing – and development towards advanced technology is critical.

In Chinese political tradition, CPPCC vice chairs are categorized as national leaders.

In elaboration, he said quality development should be sought in a manner suitable for the places concerned. For example, he said, introducing an advanced technology company in Macau that only hires a workforce of a dozen people may not be suitable for the city.

Moreover, he pointed out that however Macau is to thrive, the “base field” of “one center, one platform, one base” and One Country, Two Systems should be safeguarded. He stressed that by innovation, Chinese people should not expect an overhaul. Rather, long-existing but still useful characteristics should be kept.

Meanwhile, Ho also suggested implementing policies and even public funds to encourage Macau youths to relocate to the mainland part of the Greater Bay Area. He also suggested local associations and personages do more to promote this goal.

At the same occasion, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng pledged the government would closely follow Beijing’s directives of developing the Macau economy, by means such as attracting international clientele. Strategies will also be formulated regarding youth.

Recapping the National People’s Congress (NPC) plenary, leader of the Macau NPC delegation, Lao Ngai Leong, said the entire agenda of the NPC plenary had been concluded. He added that the past five years were very “unusual” and the country has faced “multiple tests.”

Chui Sai Cheong, CPPCC Macau member, added the last five years had seen the country under pressure exerted by the US and its allies. However, China managed to overcome these challenges and eventually achieved 5.2% economic growth. He also encouraged local entrepreneurs as President Xi Jinping spoke highly about private enterprises.

Director Zheng Xincong of the Liaison Office said people in Macau should “unify thoughts and actions” with the spirits of the Two Sessions, maintain Macau’s stability and momentum of development, as well as achieve quality development in Macau.