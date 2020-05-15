Education | At least six cases of teacher dismissal counted by DSEJ

The director of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ), Lou Pak Sang, has acknowledged that the DSEJ has so far received six complaints from teachers in relation to the payment of compensation for contract termination without cause.

Lou made the acknowledgment yesterday as he addressed the media on the sidelines of the plenary meeting of the Youth Affairs Committee.

According to the director, the six reports the DSEJ received were not related to the recently disclosed case of the same kind.

In the recent case, a teacher from a local private school won an appeal in the Court of Second Instance (TSI) regarding the school’s improper use of the teacher’s pension funds. The school had used the teacher’s co-participation payments to the school’s private welfare fund to pay due compensation for the dismissal. This latest instance brings the number of cases up to at least seven.

According to Lou, it was only after the TSI’s decision was published that the DSEJ became aware that there were more cases of this kind.

Lou also said that the DSEJ is currently gathering more information on all the cases reported and will soon “issue guidelines to schools [on the topic].”

The director stressed schools must always respect the labor law and follow its provisions.

Meanwhile, also at the plenary meeting of the Youth Affairs Committee, the head of DSEJ’s Department of Youth, Cheong Man Fai, said that a new plan for Macau’s Youth Policy was being prepared following an evaluation of the previous plan (Macau Youth Policy 2012-2020) which ends this year.

According to Cheong, those present at the meeting discussed the contents of the new plan, which will have a public consultation period in the last quarter of this year (Q4).

“The policy is going to be submitted for public consultation in the fourth quarter of 2020,” Cheong said. “We hope for the active presentation of opinions on it from all social sectors so we can have comprehensive strategies and solutions for the Youth Policy.”

The new 10-year plan will run from 2021 to 2030.