Education bureau to closely monitor weather impact in coming few days

Mainland weather forecasters are gearing up for bad weather and Zhuhai is facing floods over extensive areas. In response to these threats Director Kong Chi Meng of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) stated yesterday that his bureau will be vigilant against any possible intensifying weather conditions that could affect schooling. The bureau will continue communicating with the local weather forecaster in case school suspension is necessary. Meanwhile, Kong said that with the rainy season around the corner, schools have been reminded about response tactics, while children would be permitted to return to school if they do not have guardians at home during workhours.

Subsidized training registrations to start next Monday

A new round of subsidized training programs will start receiving registrations from Monday to Friday next week. The Labour Affairs Bureau will accept registrations on its website. The programs will focus on two areas, namely competency improvement and an employability-oriented program. Both programs focus on polishing the skills of participants, but the latter will conduct job-matching or job referral after the completion of the course. Subjects taught will include business administration, culture and creativity, e-commerce, personal development, language and information technology, among other areas. After conclusion of the courses and the meeting of required thresholds, financial subsidies will be given to participants.

Drone mapping may be shown yearly amid popularity

After claiming that the past drone mapping shows have achieved a viewership of 1 million over various channels, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) hinted that it would work hard to “develop the show into an iconic annual activity in Macau.” It will “enrich the nocturnal entertainment experience of locals and tourists,” the MGTO added. The bureau-level agency explained that on the four show nights, the shows attracted over 100,000 on-site spectators and nearly 950,000 viewers on MGTO’s social media platforms. The agency described the shows as “[having] played a significant enhancement to the influx of people into the district.”