Education bureau to help local universities with marketing

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) will help local higher education institutions to “improve their attractiveness,” an education official recently told the Education Committee.

At a recent meeting of the committee, the first this year, Fong Ka Kin, division head for tertiary education cooperation and exchange of the DSEDJ, said the bureau would “coordinate and support higher education institutions to strengthen external publicity, adopt different online and offline methods to carry out more targeted promotion, and enhance the attractiveness of these institutions,” while complying with government planning and policies.

The official also said local higher education institutions have “developed rapidly in recent years, and their rankings have continued to [rise] in international listings. There are also many achievements in research, resulting in certain disciplinary advantages.”

At the same meeting, Leong I On, head of Division of Secondary Education at the DSEDJ, introduced committee members to DSEDJ’s work on career and life planning. Pragmatic examples at the Seac Pai Van Vocational and Technical Education Activity Center were also presented to clarify the ideation of the work.

Leong added the bureau would like to familiarize students with developments in various industries through its work in this aspect, so students will start planning their career and life earlier, garnering greater opportunities for multidisciplinary academic and career development.

Elsie Ao Ieong, secretary for social affairs and culture as well as chair of the committee, highlighted that making education policies more coordinated and effective was the goal of the committee.