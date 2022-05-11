Education bureau to rigorously safeguard subsidy funds

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) recently reiterated that it will persist in rigorously administering the use of the funds in the Continuing Education Subsidy Scheme, in which each eligible resident is vested with MOP6,000 in funds for training. The bureau reminds participating institutions or companies to comply with the rules on student registrations, attendance and sign-in. Violations of such practices are subject to criminal prosecutions. Residents are also reminded to participate in the courses for which they registered, as forging attendance records is against the law. It disclosed that, so far, a few dozen reports of violations have been received.

Guangdong newborn figure tops country in 2021

More than 1.18 million newborn babies were born in the neighboring province of Guangdong last year, topping the country-wide table and making it the only province to have a newborn count surpassing one million. The province’s natural population growth was 571,900 people. At the end of the year, the province had nearly 127 million habitual residents. In contrast, 10 provinces have recorded decreases in natural population change figures, including some more well-known provinces or municipalities, such as Chongqing, Shanghai and Jiangsu. In the same year, Macau has seen 100 more people in terms of population and 5,026 newborn babies. The number of newborns was down by 519.