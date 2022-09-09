Education committee discusses measures to strengthen mental health

A local education governmental committee yesterday discussed measures to identify and support non-tertiary education students in the area of mental health at a regular plenary session.

The government’s Non-tertiary Education Committee held its second plenary session of the year yesterday. It was presided over by the director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), Kong Chi Meng, who is also vice president of the committee.

At the meeting, Leong I On, head of the Secondary Education Division of the DSEDJ, presented the measures to strengthen the physical and mental health of students. He said that the government had actively developed work on life education. The government has already set up the Working Group for Monitoring the Mental and Physical Health of Young People – Transporting Love, which aims to improve the functioning of interdepartmental services with the features of prevention, control and joint action, as well as continuous monitoring of the various works involved.

Leong added that complementary health education materials for primary and secondary students, a working group devoted to physical and mental health at each school and a mechanism for detecting students with greater risks of mental disturbances will be created as part of the government’s attempt.

At the same meeting, the head of the Department of Non-Tertiary Education of the DSEDJ, Luís Gomes, gave a brief presentation on the work underway to improve the development of public schools of non-higher education, including the definition of the organization and functioning of these schools, the statute of teaching staff in public schools and the performance assessment agenda for teachers in these schools.

Further, during the same session the head of the DSEDJ General Student Development Division, U Hon Sang, presented the epidemic prevention preparatory plan for school competitions/activities for the 2022/2023 academic year. Committee members were briefed on probable measures to be enacted under this circumstance.