Education | DSES: Growing number of students interested in mainland universities

Some 33.3% of final year high school students were interested in choosing mainland universities last year, 2.4% more compared with the previous year, according to statistics revealed by the Higher Education Bureau (DSES).

Yesterday, the higher education authority held a press conference briefing on an upcoming expo of mainland China’s universities.

During the press conference, DSES Acting Director Chan Iok Wai revealed that approximately 33.3% of final year high school students in Macau were interested in studying in the mainland.

The statistics came from a survey the bureau conducted for the academic year of 2019/2020. These students have already graduated from high school and are currently in their first year of university.

Only at the end of this month will the DSES know how many students eventually went to mainland Chinese universities. In 2020, 4,000 students graduated from local high schools.

The government’s statistics showed that roughly half of these students (48%) intended to study in Macau’s universities.

“The parents saw that the country’s pandemic prevention work was done better than other places and the parents are more confident [in mainland China], so, correspondingly, there are more [people] choosing mainland China,” said Chan.

According to Chan, the statistics only reflect the student’s interest in mainland universities, not their final decision.

From tomorrow until October 18, the students can visit the expo online to inform their preference for universities. Only in January of next year will these universities hold exams in Macau to test the applicants’ knowledge about the specific majors they have selected.

As a result, the actual number of local students going to mainland universities will not be known until 2021.

Due to the pandemic, the expo will be organized online via live broadcast to provide information to students and parents.

In total, 110 universities are participating in this year’s exhibition, including 100 mainland universities and ten local universities. The mainland universities represent 20 provinces.

Aside from the expo, the DSES also announced mainland China’s plan to enroll Macau’s recommended students.

Each year, Macau local schools can recommend a certain number of high school graduates to go to mainland universities; these students do not need to take exams. This year, each secondary school can recommend no more than 40% of its high school graduates.

Also this year, 98 mainland universities (three more than last year) are providing a quota of 1,215 recommended students.

Only Macau students with a valid Macau ID and a mainland-issued home permit are eligible for the recommendation scheme.