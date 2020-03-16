Education | Gradual school resumption to begin March 30 on voluntary basis

The resumption of classes at Macau schools will go ahead in a phased approach, as earlier indicated by the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ), starting on a voluntary basis for Form 6 graduating students, who may return as early as March 30.

In announcement made over the weekend, the DESJ said that special education schools, as well as primary school and kindergarten classes were only to resume on May 4.

All resumption dates issued by the education regulator are still subject to change depending on developments in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the DSEJ announcement, graduating students require more academic support with regards to graduation and university entrance examinations. As a result, it is considered crucial that they return to classes as soon as possible so that they are able to sufficiently prepare.

Form 6 or Senior Secondary 3 students have the liberty to choose to return to school at the end of March. The DSEJ stressed that the attendance at the tutorials provided by each school is voluntary. If parents or students feel that it’s unsafe to return to school, students can choose to stay home.

Resumption for other levels will follow gradually afterwards in a phased approach. School for all senior secondary levels will resume on April 13. One week later, on April 20, classes for junior secondary levels will resume.

Primary education will resume in two phases. The first phase will see Primary 2 to 6 classes resuming on April 27. The remaining primary school levels will resume on May 4. The education regulator, however, did not discuss arrangements for the resumption of kindergarten classes.

Nursery services, on the other hand, are under the authority of the Social Welfare Bureau, which has not yet made any announcements. AL