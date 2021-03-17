Education | IFTM launches postgraduate courses with UNWTO

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) recently launched a series of postgraduate courses in collaboration with the UNWTO Academy, becoming the first higher education institution in Asia to collaborate with the UNWTO Academy.

The academy is the education arm of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and will offer tourism-focused courses within its postgraduate programmes.

The courses, that kicked off in February and will last until June, offered include: “Destination and Attractions Management,” “Trends and Issues in Tourism and Leisure,” and “Sustainable Tourism Planning and Development,” according to a statement released by the IFTM.

These courses are jointly delivered by IFTM faculty and UNWTO experts.

Participants who have completed any of the three courses will be entitled to apply for the joint certificate(s) by IFTM and the UNWTO Academy.

After completion of the courses, the institute said that participants should be able to identify and evaluate trends and contemporary issues in tourism and hospitality.

Recently, the institute was placed in Asia’s top-5 for hospitality and leisure management studies for the fifth consecutive year, according to the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings.

“The institute’s performance is even more impressive when considering that the number of Asian institutions ranked by QS World University Rankings in this subject field almost doubled between 2017 and 2021,” the institution said in a statement. LV