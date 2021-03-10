Education | Paper by MUST scholar recognized in Nature 2020 Research Highlights

An academic paper by a Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) researcher has been featured by internationally acclaimed journal, Nature, as part of its 2020 research paper highlights.

The 2020 research paper highlights showcase the most significant, insightful, and highest impact publications in several different fields of science. The list of six highlights for astronomy includes a publication by a faculty member at the State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences of MUST.

The paper by associate professor André Antunes was titled “Experimental and Simulation Efforts in the Astrobiological Exploration of Exooceans,” and was the culmination of the work done by a large, international, cross-disciplinary team, which brought together studies and experimental designs from various scientific fields currently investigating the icy moons of the solar system.

This contribution is seen as relevant for the next phase of space exploration and the search for life on Europa and Enceladus.

Antunes joined MUST in September 2019 and is the leader of the astrobiology research group. The recent establishment of the Astrobiology and Cosmochemistry Experimental Platforms, coordinated by Antunes, ensures that Macau will have a vital role and actively participate in ongoing efforts to find extraterrestrial life. AL