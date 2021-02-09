Education | UM to launch Master’s degree programs in fintech, microelectronics

The University of Macau (UM) is set to launch three new master’s degree programs in the 2021/2022 academic year, covering professional fields of financial technology and microelectronics.

The new programs include a Master’s of Science in Financial Technology (FinTech) Programme,

the coursework of which covers artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital money and electronic payment, big data processing and analysis, and portfolio management among others.

Students with engineering and science backgrounds have the option to take elective courses in economics and finance to enhance their knowledge in these fields.

The Master’s of Science in Microelectronics Program, meanwhile, aims to train professionals and senior engineers in the field of microelectronics integrated circuits to address the shortage of talent in this area within China and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

UM remarked in a statement that students will receive engineering training through internships and design projects.

The Master’s of Philosophy in Microelectronics Program allows students to focus on research in advanced microelectronic integrated circuits, and provides training that combines theory and practice. The program also encourages students to conduct innovative research and publish in top conferences and journals.

The Postgraduate programs at UM are now open for applications. The deadline for application is February 26, 2021. LV