Eight public car parks to undergo refurbishments

The SAR government has inked an agreement with a parking management company stipulating that the refinement projects for the city’s eight public car parks shall be completed by 2023. The enhancements comprise of refurbishments for the floor, walls and ceiling; strengthening the video surveillance system; installing more contactless payment machines and establishing a system for recognizing car plates.

Registrations for 2021 elections increase

The number of registered individual voters for the upcoming legislative election increased by 6% to 325,180. Official data shows that there were 308,020 registered voters during the 2017 election. In 2019, the number of residents who applied to become registered voters was 2,302. However, last year the number jumped to 15,903. 60% of the new voters were residents under the age of 39 years old.