Eight wax figures of GP racers unveiled today

Wax figures portraying eight racers who have competed on the Guia Circuit will be unveiled today at the Macao Grand Prix Museum. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Hong Kong branch of the Britain-derived Madame Tussauds museum conducted the project. The MGTO announced that racers Michael Rutter and Robert Huff – whose figures are part of the project – will be in town today for the ceremony. Wax figures also exist for John Macdonald, Ron Haslam, Edoardo Mortara, Ayrton Senna da Silva, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

