Eight workplace fatalities recorded in first 9 months of 2021

According to the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), eight work accident deaths were recorded in the first nine months of 2021, one involving a violation of occupational health and safety laws.

The Macau Construction Safety Association has voiced concerns that the pandemic might be affecting workers’ daily routines and work patterns, which might have led to the increase in industrial accidents. “I hope that workers pay attention, because the workers are in the front line. If they notice or find out that there are hidden dangers to work safety, they should refuse to work, and provide the opinions to the employees and superior safety management personnel” said Lei Ka Chi, president of the Macau Construction Safety Association.

Regarding workplace accident compensations, one lawyer, Ho Kam Meng, has pointed out that in past cases insurance companies have considered the safety awareness of the worker involved, when performing their duties, which has in turn affected the final amount of compensation awarded.

Ho commented that the compensation standard distinguishes whether the worker harmed themselves due to personal negligence, in which case the compensation would be at a lower rate. “The insurance company would determine whether there would be a decrease in the compensation amount according to the worker’s behavior, and whether or not he needs to bear the responsibility of his injuries due to his own negligence. There may be some doubts in terms of this,” said Ho. Ho also believes that a majority of work accidents are due to the workers’ or employers’ carelessness, and suggests that the government campaign for greater awareness of occupational and industrial safety. Staff reporter