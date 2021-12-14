Eileen Stow | Local custard tart maker receives MBE

Eileen Stow, owner of the iconic Portuguese custard tart chain Lord Stow’s Bakery, was recently appointed a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the UK, the British Chamber of Commerce in Macao (BritCham Macao) announced in a social media statement.

Stow is also vice chairman of BritCham Macao.

The investiture ceremony was held in Windsor Castle, presided over by Prince Charles.

The announcement that Stow would be bestowed this title by the Queen, in recognition of her services to British Business Education and Culture, was made in January of this year.

The MBE is a British Order of Chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organizations, and public service outside the civil service. It was established on 4 June 1917 by King George V.

In her interview with the Times earlier this year, Stow said that she was “chuffed to bits” and felt “very, very proud.”

Stow has supported the people of Macau in many ways. The Andrew Stow Memorial Fund was established in 2007 to honor Stow’s brother, Andrew Stow, the late creator of the brand, who died following an asthma attack in 2006. AL