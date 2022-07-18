Elderly, disabled with reduced mobility exempted from mass testing

People aged 80 or older and those with severe disabilities that relate to their autonomy and mobility are, from now on, exempt from taking part in the rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing (NAT), the coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Leong Iek Hou, said yesterday during the press briefing from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center.

According to the announcement, this measure aims to accommodate those who have very restricted mobility and need the support of caregivers to take part in the mass testing.

All those born on or before December 31, 1942 (80+) as well as those holding a disabled card issued by the Social Welfare Bureau and other people who are dependent on caregivers to leave their homes can apply for this exemption.

Leong explained that the application must be filed online by the caregiver. The exemption is on the condition that the exempted person will not leave their home during the period of mandatory confinement.

Caregivers may collect facemasks and rapid antigen test kits for those exempted by using the identification cards of the people in their care as well as health code screen captures and screen captures confirming receipt of exemption applications. Caretakers may do this while providing their own NAT samples.

In response to media inquiries on the matter, Leong said that other groups, including those who have recently given birth and young children (over 3 years old), are not exempt at this time as authorities do not wish to create “too many exemption groups” at once, fearing the benefits of the mass testing would otherwise be lost or reduced.

The eleventh round of citywide mass testing starts today, making a total of thirteen rounds already scheduled and running until July 23.