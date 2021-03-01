ELECTIONS 2021 | Au Kam San will not run for the AL

Lawmaker Au Kam San has decided not to run in the 2021 Legislative Assembly (AL) elections, but he will continue to focus on local community workers in other ways. “I am a Macau resident,” he said to highlight this.

On the sidelines of the Legislative Assembly’s Spring Lunch, the pro-democracy lawmaker explained that he is leaving for personal reasons and that he has done what he can during his 20-year tenure at the AL.

According to him, what the AL could achieve is “very little […] due to the limitations of the political system.”

“I have been a lawmaker for over 20 years and I am already bored, as we have spoken about the same problems and demands over [and over] again. […] Many bills have remained unchanged after so many years and it is time [for me] to step down,” he said.

The veteran lawmaker also commented on the controversy surrounding migrant workers’ right to protest, stressing that there is no such thing as non-residents not being able to exercise the right to assemble and protest.

Au cited Article 43, which he said clearly states that residents can exercise the right to demonstrate. JZ/LV