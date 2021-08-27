Elections 2021 | CAEAL cordons off Tap Seac Square for campaign launch

As the campaign period starts tomorrow, authorities have cordoned off Tap Seac Square for traffic flow control.

In previous elections, all candidate lists would kick off their campaign at the Square as the clock ticked midnight. The Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEAL) has announced that this year, there will be no mass campaign commencement event.

However, Tap Seac Square was placed under a lockdown yesterday afternoon.

The authorities – it is still unclear whether the Public Security Police Force or the CAEAL – have set up mobile fences in front of the venue, surrounding the poster board for campaign materials.

Two openings will be set up near the current Central Library and the future Central Library.

The CAEAL announced that, due to concerns about the pandemic and the possible risks caused by gathering crowds, certain areas on the Square will be opened with limited access only. Only journalists, election workers and a maximum of 10 representatives from each list will be admitted to the special area during the last hour of the day.

They will all have their body temperatures tested and health codes checked, and will be required to wear a face mask throughout the event.

Despite the restrictions on the number of candidate list personnel, the CAEAL stressed that no similar restrictions will be placed on journalists. However, it reminds news outlets to assign “an appropriate number” of journalists due to health concerns. AL