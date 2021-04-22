Elections 2021 | CAEAL meets education sector, clarifies rules and roles

The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election (CAEAL) met yesterday with representatives from Macau’s education sector to remind representatives of the rules and regulations governing the election procedure.

In his opening speech, the president of the CAEAL, Tong Hio Fong noted the importance of the role of the education sector in ensuring a fair and impartial election process, since most of the polling stations for the voting day are located in schools.

Tong urged school representatives to be attentive and ensure that no unlawful activities occur during the campaign or on voting day, and called on the school institutions to take this opportunity to “deepen students’ knowledge about the election laws and strengthen the promotion of the concept of clean elections,” he said.

Regarding teaching staff and other staff members from schools and higher education institutions, Tong reminded them that they should maintain neutral behavior regarding candidates and lists, and warned the private institutions particularly of the need to ensure that any campaign or advertising events are conducted in accordance with the law.

At the meeting, the CAEAL explained to all the representatives from the education sector the institutions’ obligations during the election process in detail, as well as the assistance that institutions can provide when the polling station is located on school premises. RM