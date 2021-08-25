Elections 2021 |CAEAL reminds voters to be mindful of mask colors on Sept. 12

The Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEAL) has reminded voters to select their masks carefully on election day in order to avoid accidental legal infringements.

The CAEAL has previously announced that mask-wearing at polling station is required, citing guidelines issued by the Health Bureau.

Currently, surgical masks sold in Macau come in various patterns, colors and designs. There is a possibility that a mask worn by a voter may coincidentally resemble or be identical to a campaign color, pattern or design of a particular list participating in the election.

For example, over the past year, several lawmakers have worn mask matching the color of their organization at parliament’s plenary meetings, and committee meetings.

Since the law prohibits any form of campaigning on the election day, the CAEAL reminds voters to be mindful of the masks that they wear to polling stations.

Voters may have a shorter waiting time in this election than in past elections, because the CAEAL will set up more voting booths at each polling station to avoid crowd gathering. AL