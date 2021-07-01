Elections 2021 | Central gov’t offices show support to CAEAL’s decision

The Macau government and the two governmental offices of China in Macau have expressed their support for the disqualification of 21 candidates in the upcoming parliamentary election.

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) told a press conference that it stands firmly with the Macau Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEAL).

“The CAEAL’s decision was made in rigorous accordance with the One country, two systems principle and the Macau Basic Law,” the Office stressed. “The practice is correct and to ensure the implementation of the Patriots Governing Macau Principle.”

Furthermore, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) has also issued a statement supporting CAEAL’s decision.

The Liaison Office emphasized that qualification check is a crucial task of CAEAL pursuant to the Basic Law and the Election Law. “This decision implements the fundamental principles of Patriots Governing Macau, upholds the authority and dignity of the Constitution and that Macau Basic Law, complies with the relevant provisions of the Macau Legislative Council election law, and is well-founded, legal and reasonable,” the statement noted.

Locally, the Macau government said in a statement that it resolutely supports CAEAL in disqualifying, in compliance with requirements under the Legislative Assembly Election Law, five candidate lists involving 20 individuals, from taking part in the upcoming election.

The decision of the commission, the statement explained, was based upon evidence discovered showing that the individuals had either not upheld the Basic Law of Macau or they had not met the requirement of pledging allegiance to the Special Administrative Region of China.

The decision was made in line with Article 6 and Article 10 of the Legislative Assembly Election Law, the government added.

Upholding the Basic Law of the MSAR of the PRC and pledging allegiance to the MSAR of the PRC are essential prerequisites for membership of the Legislative Assembly of the MSAR.

Two lists withdraw from election

Gaming New Macau and Macau Victory have, following the disqualification decision made by the Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEAL), withdrawn from this coming election.

The first two candidates from the gambling industry list, Cloee Chao and Lei Man Chao, have been suspended by the CAEAL over the allegations of violating the Basic Law and the MSAR.

Following this three others from the list have withdrawn from the election, leaving the list without enough candidates to meet the legal threshold of four candidates, and so the list has decided to withdraw.

Additionally, Lo Chun Seng from the Macau Victory list has told the press recently about his decision to withdraw the list from the election. Lo has previously revealed that his team has faced external pressure. AL