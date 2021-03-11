Elections 2021 | Cloee Chao plans to run for AL race

Cloee Chao, the president at the helm of the New Macau Gaming Staff Rights Association, confirmed that she is planning to run for election at this year’s Legislative Assembly poll. “As a candidate of this year’s election, I aspire to communicate opinions among casino workers upon the matter of casino license renewal process to the SAR governemnt,” Chao told the Times when asked about what the key directions will be for her intended electoral campaign.

The city’s casino operators are going to make some “ravishing commitments” to the welfare benefits of casino workers in this fierce competition for a casino license. Chao stressed she would seek to ensure “the casino operators would keep their promises” to safeguard the rights of casino staff, through the electoral process.

Once elected, she wishes to enhance the legal framework regarding the renewal of casino licenses and fight for better employment entitlements for casino workers.

“All I want is to get the voices of our casino workers in Macau heard,” she said.

In addition, she is seeking to convey public concern about the city’s high housing prices, which has put affordable housing out of sight for many residents, to the government.

However, Chao disclosed that she has not yet decided on campaign details, such as who will constitute her team.

Yesterday, Tribuna newspaper reported that Chao will run alongside Ng Kuok Cheong.

The AL election will take place on September 12. Nomination forms are required to be submitted by June 15. The campaign period will take place between August 28 and September 10. HT