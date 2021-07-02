Elections 2021 | Disqualified democrat lists appeal to TUI

The leaders of three pro-democracy lists running for the Legislative Assembly (AL) elections are said to be appealing the decision of the Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEAL), which disqualified them from the electoral run.

Head of the Association for Prosperous Democratic Macau, Scott Chiang, Paul Chan Wai-Chi for the New Macau Progress Association, and first candidate of the Association of the New Progress of Macau (ANPM), Sulu Sou, have said they are all appealing the CAEAL’s decision to the Court of Final Appeal (TUI).

The three lists have previously presented administrative appeals to the CAEAL that were rejected by the authority earlier this week.

The leaders, together with 19 other candidates, have been accused by the CAEAL of not upholding the Basic Law and being disloyal to the Special Administrative Region.

Exercising their right to appeal that expired yesterday, the three lists have submitted judicial appeals to the top court in a final attempt to reverse the CAEAL’s decision and gain the ability to run in the elections on September 12.

On Wednesday, Chiang and Chan confirmed to TDM that they had submitted the appeals to TUI, while Sou announced yesterday that he had done so later that afternoon.

According to the leaders of the three lists, the appeal was an inevitable last resort, as it was never expected that CAEAL would revert from its own decision.