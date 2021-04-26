Elections 2021 | Ex-New Macau member Scott Chiang likely to run with Ng Kuok Cheong

Incumbent lawmaker António Ng Kuok Cheong hinted yesterday on his social media platform about a possible partnership with previous New Macau Association (ANM) member Scott Chiang Meng Hin in the upcoming parliamentary election.

For two days in a row, the lawmaker has made posts on his social media platform with pictures depicting the ex-ANM member speaking or helping at his nomination kiosks across the city.

Captions to the photographs typed by the lawmaker were ambiguous. Ng referred to his team, among them Chiang, as “brave youths,” but did not explicitly ascribe to Chiang any position or title.

The most explicit post came with a picture of Ng’s wife, Kong Son Mei, who expressed support for Chiang being the number-one candidate on Ng’s list. Kong described Chiang as wise, brave, pragmatic and realistic.

Kong has normally run with Ng as the last candidate on his list.

When asked about the speculation, Chiang did not offer a direct answer. He has neither admitted to nor denied the speculation. Nonetheless, “I think one won’t be at fault if [they] just assume I admitted so,” Chiang said to the Times.

In previous years, Chiang has been a full-time househusband, only writing column articles occasionally for multiple media organizations in and out of Macau. Most of the time he has posted on social media about grocery shopping and price comparisons, as well as recipes.

Some social media users were pondering whether Chiang’s wife, who seldom appears in the public eye, would run as the last candidate on the list, similar to the previous practice of Kong.

Chiang brushed off this speculation, hinting that it would be unlikely. AL