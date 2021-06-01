Elections 2021 | Ng Kuok Cheong, Si Ka Lon submit candidate lists

Yesterday, António Ng Kuok Cheong and Si Ka Lon, both incumbent lawmakers, submitted their lists of candidates.

Both lawmakers had their nominations confirmed by the Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Committee (CAEAL).

In previous elections, Ng topped the lists as first candidate. However, this time advocate Scott Chiang will run in the first spot, while Ng will run behind the younger candidate. It is believed that the stratagem has been adopted to stir up the public’s intention to vote for the list because more votes will imply a greater chance for Ng to get in.

Running under the name Democratic Macau Prosperity Association, Chiang said the team will focus on post-pandemic economic recovery, safeguarding employment for local residents and improving government transparency, among other issues.

He refrained from making any forecast how many seats his team will win.

Chiang is a father of two and has been a househusband for several years. He said that he is interested in education and promoting the multifaceted development of future generations.

It is worth noting that despite not running in this election, incumbent lawmaker Au Kam San was present at the submission of the candidate lists yesterday.

Also in yesterday’s events, incumbent lawmakers Si Ka Lon and Becky Song submitted their own candidate list under the name of Association of United Resident of Macau.

Similar to their lists in previous elections, which had larger numbers of candidates, Si and Song’s list for this year’s election has 13 candidates.

Si and Song are the first two on the list, followed by Lei Leong Wong and Chan Bing Bing. Lei works in an association and Chan is a social service worker.

Speaking to the media, Si appeared cautious, saying that the competition this election is especially tight, although this year will see fewer lists running.

To support his claim, Si said that this election will see nearly 30,000 first-time voters. He added that he anticipates a struggle to retain two seats in the parliament despite being confident. However, the team will strive to “retain two and strive for three” seats.

According to Si, the team will focus on post-pandemic economic recovery, safeguarding employment and improving government’s efficiency. The team will also call for yearly application for subsidized housing.

In the last election, Si and Song ran on seperate lists. They first won seats in the parliament in 2013, running with retired lawmaker and businessman Chan Meng Kam. It was the first time in the history of the Macau SAR that a list has won three seats.