Elections 2021 | Alleged campaign misconduct referred to watchdog

The Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEAL) revealed in a reply to a news outlet that it has referred an allegation of corruption to the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) for investigation.

According to reports by local media outlet All About Macau, The Jiangmen Communal Society allegedly gave out gifts at de-facto campaigning activities, labelled as intra-group workshops on the election, for its connected list, List 1 – Macau-Guangdong Union.

According to the report, the activity was presented as a tea gathering to teach attendees on the voting process of the election. However, a picture posted by the local media included a marquee facing the audience that displayed the theme of the event as the introductory session on List 1 – Macau-Guangdong Union.

After the event, participants were given a pack containing mooncakes, a fan, an umbrella, a facemask, a reusable bag and brochures promoting the list.

The media made a subsequent enquiry to the CAEAL, which replied, saying that candidate lists are allowed to distribute materials aiming at promoting the lists. However, the CAEAL noted that the case has been transferred to the CCAC for investigation.

Commissioner of the CCAC, Chan Tsz King, suggested associations suspend the giveaway of non-urgent welfare. “Even for constant welfare, such as scholarships and elderly allowance, association management should consider postponing the distribution to after the election, so as to avoid false connection,” Chan said.

The anti-corruption body also stressed that associations should take into account the risk of violating the law if they decide to give out gifts or host lucky draw events.

In response to the allegation, the second candidate of List 1, Lo Choi In, disclosed on radio the list declared the gift giveaway to the CAEAL and will comply with government’s guidelines. She hopes the matter will not be exaggerated.

The CAEAL also stressed the importance of complying with disease prevention guidelines issued by the Health Bureau.

As per another report made by All About Macau, participants at the sessions revealed that some candidates from the list were present at the “workshops” and there were no social distancing measures enforced, as participants were seated shoulder-to-shoulder.