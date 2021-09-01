Elections2021 | CAEAL reminds public of no-campaign policy this weekend

No election campaigning, whether direct or indirect, may take place this coming Saturday and Sunday pursuant to the law, the Legislative Assembly Electoral Affairs Commission (CAEAL) reiterated in a statement yesterday.

The commission also noted that, according to the guideline No. 1/CAEAL/2021, all campaign material, information and posters must be retrieved by midnight on September 10.

Any campaign materials that have been on display or distributed in private venues must be removed prior to midnight on September 10. The requirement applies in both online and offline spaces.

According to the CAEAL, material that expressly or implicitly suggests that voters vote or not vote for a particular candidate or list of candidates should be removed.

Additionally, on both days, nobody should wear any clothing, accessories, masks or other items with the number, logo or acronym of any candidate list, or the name of any candidate.

The CAEAL stressed that this may constitute illegal campaigning.

Nonetheless, the color of face masks will not be a concern. The CAEAL conceded that masks of various colors exist and it is normal for masks of various colors to be worn on the two days.

A signboard or banner posted at the election headquarters and each branch may remain. Material posted on designated boards by the CAEAL will also be allowed to remain.

While the CAEAL says that casting blank ballots is not against the law in Macau, Tong Hio Fong, president of the CAEAL, hopes that voters will use their votes wisely.

Noting that the city may be affected by a typhoon over the weekend, Tong confirmed that the CAEAL is closely monitoring the situation. The election may be postponed if typhoon signal No. 8 or an orange (or more severe) rainstorm warning is issued.

Contingencies will be announced by 6 p.m. tomorrow.