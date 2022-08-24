Electric price spikes frustrate residents amid current financial turmoil

This month’s electricity bills, spiking even amid the government’s utility subsidies, have surprised many households. Yesterday, the Times was informed that residents were seeing their electricity bills increase by up to 300%.

These residents expressed their frustrations about the high bills coming amid current financial and employment difficulties. According to one, her current bill amounts to MOP1,400, a 300% increase compared to recent bills; her previous bill was only MOP170.

“My friends and family are also experiencing this problem. I am hoping it is just a glitch,” said the resident.

Another household had a similar experience, while one more was caught by surprise after their bill came to MOP3,000, which was significantly more than the MOP600 to MOP700 usual bill.

A post shared on social media also shows a bill of MOP4090, up from the usual MOP1,500.

However, according to CEM, the company has suspended on-site meter reading services and issued estimated bills to customers from June 20 to August 1.

“These estimated bills were based on the relevant decree-law (Article 19 of Decree-Law No. 43/91/M that provides that estimates are to be used when the meter cannot be read due to reasons attributable to the customer or force majeure), and the calculations were made according to the average value of the actual electricity consumption of the customer in the past 12 months,” CEM said in a reply to the Times.

“In the past two months, CEM provided bill payment deferral arrangements to cooperate with the pandemic prevention measures, therefore the amount on the electricity bill was the result of two-month consumption,” it added.

Other explanations were that the weather was hot and that, during this billing period, citizens mostly stayed home. For these reasons, “the bill value might have increased.”

There are still workers who are on leave without pay. It is reported that, for these people, the increase in electricity bills will worsen their situation.

Despite bills being adjusted for incorrect estimates and excess credited to the next month, several residents lament the bad timing of the situation.

“We have barely earned anything this month so seeing this great increase is problematic,” a resident told the Times.

CEM has resumed the on-site meter reading services after the lifting of the partial lockdown, and the next bill will be adjusted according to the actual reading.

Coverage of smart meters

CEM said it has extended the coverage of smart meters. The goal is to generally complete the replacement of meters in Macau with smart meters by 2025. “At that time, the technical conditions will be able to avoid estimated bills due to failure to read meters on site.”