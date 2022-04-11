Electronic presentation of driving license approved

The Legislative Assembly has approved the law which allows drivers to present driver’s license and other required documents by electronic means. This will allow drivers to present their licenses through the standardized electronic platform (single account), dispensing with the need to provide physical documents.

Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong said, according to the law in force, when driving, the driver must always carry a number of documents, which are the driver’s driving license, vehicle identification document, vehicle registration title, as well as proof of civil liability insurance.

“If necessary, the driver must show the above documents for verification to law enforcement officers,” he stressed.

He also said that to avoid the need to carry physical documents, the law proposes that the legal requirement will be fulfilled when the driver displays the driving license and proof of civil liability insurance through the standardized electronic platform.

The requirement for drivers to carry an owner’s permit and vehicle registration when driving will also be abolished as online data sharing between law enforcement, traffic management, and vehicle registration departments will enable law enforcement officers to access vehicle registration information.

Cheong added that the bill does not fully digitise all the certifications, but that “physical documents also have value, for example, when a vehicle is sold, so the two coexist.” JW