Embracing sustainability through award winning programs

The challenges Macau has recently faced from Covid-19 have brought public and private entities together to combat the effects of the pandemic – yet amid these trying times, sustainability efforts have not ceased.

Sands China Ltd. is one of the companies in the city that has battled the pandemic while remaining unwavering in its commitment to integrate sustainability into its core business strategy and align its strategy with the Macau SAR’s green development goals.

The company’s sustainability efforts are guided by the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy of its parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS). Sands ECO360 is designed to utilize measures like energy saving, resource recycling, conservation, and community engagement to help minimize the company’s environmental impact and lead the way in sustainable building development and resort operations.

As a mega-international company, the group is dedicated to the preservation of the environment and the conservation of natural resources through Sands ECO360, aiming to leave a legacy of a cleaner and safer world for future generations.

The company strategy is aligned with the central government’s aim of reaching a CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality ahead of 2060.

The carbon intensity target is expected to be set for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in accordance with the carbon emission targets, and specific plans will be drawn up to tackle climate change.

To take part in this globally significant goal, Sands China is doing its part to help realize a transition to low-carbon solutions.

For the company, the ongoing development of sustainability measures represents support of Beijing’s target of net zero emissions and is aligned with the carbon neutrality goals of the central government’s 14th Five-Year Plan.

“It is the responsibility of businesses, governments and stakeholders to create a sustainable future centered on the transition to low-carbon solutions,” said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd.

“The success of our Sands ECO360 global sustainability strategy during the past five-year reporting cycle is the fruit of the contributions of all our team members – comprising focus-areas like hotels and food waste to green events and supporting local NGOs. As we enter a new five-year cycle under our enhanced strategy, we remain steadfast in our efforts to create positive local impact and help build a green Macau through a series of green principles and measures.”

Macao Green Hotel Gold Awards

Through the efforts of the company’s team members putting sustainability into practice, all hotels at Sands China’s properties have won the Macao Green Hotel Gold Award, including Sands Macao in 2021. Awarded properties are recognised in particular for their sustainable policies on food waste management, reducing carbon emissions, recycling, and eliminating single-use disposable plastics.

Food Waste Strategy

According to the report on the state of the environment of Macau, kitchen waste accounts for about 33% to 38% of municipal solid waste. In response to this situation, Sands China’s food waste strategy includes food waste prevention, food rescue and food waste diversion. The strategy aims to prevent and divert food waste for a targeted 25% reduction in food waste per cover by 2025.

Food Waste Prevention

All Sands China properties’ Team Member Restaurants (TMR) have implemented the company’s Food Waste Minimization Program. This program includes food waste education, separation, and data analysis to achieve its goals.

The company also added three additional Winnow Vision artificial intelligence (AI) units in 2021, which provide real-time data that monitors progress and determines response, and helps the kitchen team determine menu adjustments. As a result, the company’s properties realized a 6% decrease in food waste per cover in 2021 compared to its 2020 volume.

Food Rescue

The company ‘rescues’ food by donating surplus catered food to community organizations, and also through the Community Fridge program, which gives food to the needy, as well as partnering with Anima Society and the Abandoned Animals Protect Association (AAPAM) of Macau to donate food to local animal shelters.

Food Waste Diversion

Last year, the company converted 177.6 tonnes of food waste to bio-water through food digester systems. The Food Waste Diversion expansion plan, implemented in 2022, includes restaurants owned by Sands China along with popular leased restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory, Shake Shack, Haidilao and Taier.

Carbon Neutral Exhibition

In June, Sands China signed a memorandum of understanding with the Macau Fair & Trade Association (MFTA) to mark their joint commitment promoting and strengthening green development, carbon neutrality and the sustainable development of the convention and exhibition industry in Macau.

Both parties are also promoting the upcoming 2022 MIECF as Macau’s first carbon neutral exhibition at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo. Their joint efforts aim to meet carbon neutrality and maintain alignment with the Environmental Protection Planning of Macao for “Building a Green Macau with a Low Carbon Footprint.”

Sands China’s new 2025 ESG targets

Guided by the science-based targets initiative, the company has added new ESG targets and increased its ambitions in the area of low-carbon emissions, renewable energy, waste, food waste, and plastic and packaging.

Goals for 2025 include:

17.5% emissions reduction (vs. 2018 baseline Scope 1 & Scope 2)

25% of food waste per cover prevented or diverted (team member restaurants)

Increase in the operational diversion rate to 20%

3% reduction in water use per active square foot from 2019 baseline

100% Sands China branded water bottles made from sustainable materials