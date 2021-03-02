Employment | DSAL says job-matching sessions had 45% success rate in January

Job-matching sessions for specific sectors, held by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) in January this year, have had a success rate of 45%, the bureau has informed in a statement.

According to the statement, the bureau held a total of four job-matching sessions for different sectors in January, which included a total of 260 candidates.

Of those, the DSAL noted that only 140 attended the sessions and 63 of them were hired, representing a success rate of 45%.

The bureau also noted that such sessions have been noted as the most efficient way to help re-employ residents. Most of them are people who lost their jobs as a result of the economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DSAL is pledging to continue to host job-matching sessions for specific activity sectors, promising to host a minimum of three of these sessions per month in 2021.

The candidate list for these matching sessions includes recently-unemployed residents, as well as those long-term unemployed individuals who have completed subsidized training courses that aim to assist them in changing their career paths and seeking employment in different activity sectors. RM