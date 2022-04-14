Employment Ella Lei calls for number of unskilled non-local workers to be controlled

The government will press businesses further to release more positions originally held by non-technical non-local workers, lawmaker Ella Lei said on the sidelines of a parliamentary plenary meeting.

Despite acknowledging Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng’s promise on offering unemployed local workers subsidized training or employment programs, as well as on encouraging local employers to hire a larger local workforce, the lawmaker added.

She agrees with the head of the government’s views on subsidized employment. However, what is difficult about the current situation, so she says, is that some vacancies are not filled. Instead, they are simply eliminated, meaning that the scale of business is shrinking.

To this, the lawmaker suggests the government make policies to encourage employers to release non-technical posts currently held by non-resident workers. At the same time, the government can encourage local people to fill these positions by the means of subsidized training or salary compensation.

This will help promote local employment, Lei said. Meanwhile, companies will have the opportunity to nurture in the local workforce qualities appropriate for their businesses.

The Chief Executive said at the same occasion that the past consumption stimulus plans had helped many local small and medium enterprises retain employment of local people. AL