End of facemask distribution scheme stirs concerns over future pricing

The assumed suspension of the government’s facemask supply has caused some members of the public and lawmakers to worry about price hikes for facemasks. Yesterday, lawmaker Ella Lei wrote an interpellation to the SAR government, urging it to extend its facemask supply scheme.

The scheme, which has been in effect since late January, is currently in its 10th round of distribution. Medical officials in the SAR have indicated that the scheme will not continue indefinitely.

However, some members of the Macau public are worried that once the government stops the scheme, people will have to seek facemasks from the market themselves, which could lead to an increase in the price of facemasks in response to the sudden growth in demand.

Lei is also concerned that not only will the price of facemasks rise, but the surge in demand may also compromise the quality of the facemasks.

“With the government’s facemasks supply scheme, prices remain reasonable in the private market. However, prices are double or threefold the ones practiced by the government. Facemasks are temporarily essential to the public” Lei said.

In the lawmaker’s opinion, the “heavy financial burden” for some individuals will encourage these people to not wear facemasks or to repeatedly use the same one, and the suspension of the government’s facemask supply will also lead to the “impression that wearing a facemask is no longer necessary.”

With schools scheduled to reopen in early May, Lei suggested that the local government should evaluate the suspension of facemask supply once schools have resumed and when entry restrictions are no longer implemented.

Supposing the SAR government will continue the facemask supply scheme for a longer period, Lei proposed that the government adjust the location and the sales time.

Lei suggested that there should be fewer designated pharmacies, and that the workers at these pharmacies should not need to work overtime or work on holidays to sell the facemasks. JZ