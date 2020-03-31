English-language media crucial to outbreak control

Leong Iek Hou, coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said during yesterday’s daily press conference that English-language media plays an important role in helping the authorities spread crucial information.

Members of the public have been concerned about the effectiveness of the government’s public safety announcements within the non-Chinese speaking communities, particularly non-resident workers. The authority said it has tried to spread the message through various channels.

“We hope the press – especially English newspapers – can help us dispense the information to the non-resident worker community,” said Leong. “Reminders have revolved around maintaining personal hygiene and refraining from forming crowds.”

The government, according to Leong, has also done its part. “Our website is published in three languages: Chinese, English and Portuguese,” the CDC coordinator said. “Meanwhile, word-of-mouth is also an essential channel.”

The medical doctor said that employers, colleagues and Chinese-speaking friends of these non-resident workers should also help spread the message.