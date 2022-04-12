English not available in all services despite gov’t app upgrade

Despite getting an upgrade and being dubbed Macao One Account 2.0, the government’s centralized service app still does not offer all services in English.

Services with English menus available include proof-of-life for social security funds, utility bill registrations, Covid-19 vaccination appointments, non-resident domestic worker applications, as well as queuing systems for certain public services.

However, for example, once in the queuing system for the Transport Bureau, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, or the Government Service Centers, not even the names of the departments are available in English.

The front page of the app has a sliding bar atop with several icons signifying different types of services. The icon named “My Affair” may be confusing to some users. The government actually means “my portfolio” or “my experiences”.

Pursuant to local laws, English is not mandatory in the provision of public services, but Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has added English interpretation in his and the Executive Council’s press conferences.

Yesterday, the government held a cross-departmental press conference to reveal the upgraded app. The government has tried to include as many types of services as possible into the app. Although it will give greater convenience to users, it also means that a user’s personal data is centralized on the app.

The upgrade was conducted with the support of AliCloud, a branch of China’s internet mogul Alibaba.

Users can process as many as 127 types of services using the app, such as checking the registration status of the user’s vehicle, and using e-membership cards. AL