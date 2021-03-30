Enjoy a Joyous Easter at MGM with Fun-Packed Happenings and Sumptuous Dining Offers

Easter marks the arrival of a lively season, a perfect time to unwind and gather with friends and family under the light meadow breeze of spring. Make the most of this Easter long weekend with MGM’s fun-packed activities and sumptuous dining offers.

Easter Egg Surprises



The Easter Egg Surprises gashapon machines at the Spectacle of MGM COTAI and Grande Praça of MGM MACAU will be the centerpiece of MGM’s Easter celebration. With any spending at any MGM dining, spa, retail outlets and art workshops made during April 2 to 5, guests will be eligible to redeem a token to draw a capsule that guarantees to contain one of the egg-cellent prizes, including one complementary night of hotel stay at either one of MGM’s properties, spa and dining gift vouchers, and many more. MGM’s lion mascots Leo and Leona will also make appearances in Easter costumes to wish everyone a Happy Easter with chocolate eggs and balloons.

Get Hands on with Chocolate!

While crafting Easter eggs is one of the fun rituals of Easter, here at MGM, the craft just gets extra creamy and sweet for the kids. On April 3 to 5, you may paint your own edible chocolate eggs at the “Chocolate Egg Painting Workshop” at the Spectacle, or recreate the festivity in a mason jar filled with bunnies, mini Easter eggs and more at the “Easter Jar Decoration Workshop” at Grande Praça, both priced at MOP100 per person. Guests with on-day dining spending receipt may enjoy a 50% discount for a maximum of two persons.

Easter Feasting Done Right

Best way to enjoy the long weekend is to savor an Eggs-travaganza Easter brunch with friends and family, another Easter ritual to embrace the holiday spirit. As the warmer season approaches, Grill 58, MGM COTAI is bringing back brunch under the sun every weekend and is especially serving an Easter special menu from April 3 to 4. Enjoy a 4-course brunch that includes delicacies from garden, land and sea, such as Fine de Claire Oyster, Fermented Tomato & Smoked Bonito Oil and the restaurant’s classic favorite Wagyu Beef Burger, Emmental Cheese, Bacon, Fries, priced at MOP588* per person. Complete the sumptuous brunch with a free-flow champagne and beverage option with an extra MOP380* per person. The restaurant has also prepared the “Bunny-tail”, a range of fun Easter-themed mocktail options especially curated for the little guests.

Recently returned to the local dining scene, Aux Beaux Arts, the rendezvous of the locals at MGM MACAU offers a semi-buffet brunch option serving exquisite French classics on April 4 under a charmingly atmospheric setting, priced at MOP480* per person. Guests may also top their brunch table with free-flow bubbles, with extra MOP380* per person. The restaurant’s a-la carte menu is also available for lunch and dinner, for those who opt for an old-world brasserie dining experience inside the vintage indoor dining room.

On the other hand, Coast and Rossio both serve Easter Feast lunch and dinner buffet, perfect for those who are up for a holiday feasting. Pastry Bar and Anytime also have a lineup of adorable Easter pastries, as well as Egg-citing Easter Afternoon Tea Set and Eggs-static Sugar Crush to please everyone with major sweet tooth.

For reservations and enquiries, please call

(853) 8802 3888 or visit www.mgm.mo.

*Subjects to 10% service charge